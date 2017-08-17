Mitch Hillis wants to go out a winner with the Saskatchewan Huskies

The Saskatchewan Huskies passing numbers were among the lowest in Canada West last season.

The decline was due in part to an injury to receiver Mitch Hillis.

He was sidelined for half the season, one year after setting the Huskies single-season records for receptions and yards in 2015.

Hillis is now healthy and ready to make a statement.

“Coming into my last year, I want to make it count, so I didn’t want to slack off on any training,” Hillis said.

“I only played four games (last year). This year I want to come out and finish off with a statement.”

Hillis is also bringing some CFL experience back to the Huskies after being drafted by the B.C. Lions and attending training camp.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory said that experience will bode well for Hillis – both this season and for his future.

“I think it opened his eyes as to what his capabilities are, and also as to what the skill and the talent level it takes, and the work ethic and desire it takes to play at the next level,” Flory said.

Flory added that Hillis is a leader on the team.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys and a lot of young receivers that look up to him, and rightly so.”

Hillis said he is ready for the pressure that will be on his shoulders this year.

“Being a primary guy on the team, I’m expected to make those catches like any receiver,” Hillis explained.

“It’s make the catch, make the guys miss, go score.”

The Huskies get their first taste of game action on Friday in the Green and White scrimmage.