Winnipeg police search for man wanted on charges including sex assault, arson

Winnipeg police are once again asking for help finding 42-year-old Leslie Reid Contois who is wanted on a long list of offences.

Police previously asked for help finding him on Aug. 1 after a warrant was issued for Contois’ arrest in connection to a “serious sexual assault” on July 15.

More charges have been stacked against Contois prompting police to issue another plea to the public. The new charges are in connection to a serious arson that happened on July 28 at an apartment building in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.

As a result of the fire, six people were brought to hospital and the damages to the building were estimated at $1 million.

The charges he faces in connection with the arson are:

Attempt Murder (x2)

Arson with Disregard for Human Life

Poss of Incendiary Material

Forcible Confinement

Unlawfully Cause Bodily Harm (x6)

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x10)

Breach of Recognizance (x4)

The charges Contois faces from the July 15 sexual assault:

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle Another Person

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x4)

Breach of Recognizance (x2)

Police said that Contois is not to be approached “under any circumstances”. Anyone who knows Contois’ whereabouts are asked to contact 911.

Anyone with information in connection to the arson on Sherbrook Street is asked to call investigators at 1-204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.