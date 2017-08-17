Nova Scotia legislature set to resume in September

The Nova Scotia government says the house will resume next month.

It will be the 63rd general assembly of the house.

The province says the legislature will convene on September 21st and a budget will be delivered five days later.

Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc will read the Throne Speech to begin the first session of the 63rd general assembly. #nspoli https://t.co/PDvBcgUmOF — SeanPrevil (@SeanPrevil) August 17, 2017

READ MORE: Nova Scotia surplus higher than forecasted, rises to $149 million

The Liberal government will re-introduce the budget shelved when Premier Stephen McNeil called the May 30th election.

The $10.5-billion budget introduced April 27 included a tax cut for about 500,000 low and middle income earners by increasing the basic personal exemption by up to $3,000 for taxable income up to $75,000.

It also featured a second consecutive operating surplus.

McNeil has said it will contain all the measures in the original budget, along with a few additions.

Health care was an issue that was largely seen to have contributed to the Liberals’ loss of seven seats in the spring vote, which nonetheless returned them to power with the province’s first back-to-back majority in nearly 30 years.