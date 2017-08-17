Search for missing 89-year-old Nova Scotia man suspended

Nova Scotia RCMP has confirmed to Global News that the search for 89-year-old Martin McLearn was called off at midnight on Wednesday.

“The search has been suspended and this came after a discussion with the family” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, an RCMP spokesperson.

“This is not an easy decision to make.”

McLearn was last seen Sunday morning around 11 a.m. by his nephew at his home on Elliot Road in South Rawdon, N.S.

Police say when his nephew returned to check on the senior a few hours later, he was not at his home and hasn’t been seen since.

RCMP officers and members of Search and Rescue teams from across the province have been scouring the woods surrounding McLearn’s home since Sunday.

Police say they don’t believe McLearn’s disappearance is suspicious.

McLearn is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Police say McLearn may walk with a slight limp and was not operating a vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

Hutchinson is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of McLearn to contact RCMP.

“Any piece of information can help us,” he said.

If new information comes forward RCMP may resume their search.

— With files from Natasha Pace

