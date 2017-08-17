Traffic
Traffic restrictions in place on Central Avenue

Traffic restrictions are in place on Central Avenue for water and sewer upgrades, road resurfacing.

Restrictions and detours will be in place over the next four days on Central Avenue.

Starting Thursday morning, crews will be performing water and sewer upgrades at Central Avenue and 116th Street.

Upgrades will then be carried out on Friday at Central Avenue and 117th Street.

Central Avenue will then be closed on Saturday and Sunday between Reid Road and 115th Street for resurfacing.

There is also ongoing water main lining taking place on 115th Street between Egbert Avenue and Central Avenue.

City of Saskatoon officials said the work will prepare the road for changes in traffic patterns that are expected when the North Commuter Parkway opens in the fall of 2018.

The improvement were also identified in the city’s Building Better Roads plan.

Officials are reminding drivers to respect workers, detours, signs and barriers and to plan an alternative route if possible.

