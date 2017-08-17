Premier Brian Pallister to shuffle cabinet

Manitoba’s Premier is making some changes to his inner circle Thursday.

Brian Pallister is switching up his cabinet at 11 a.m.

This will be the first shuffle since the Progressive Conservatives won the provincial election more than one year ago.

Pallister reduced the number of cabinet portfolios by one-third compared to the previous NDP government when he took office.

There are currently 12 cabinet ministers.