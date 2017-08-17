Pitt River Bridge closed westbound to traffic following rollover

It could be a long commute for drivers trying to get through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this morning.

The Lougheed Highway is closed westbound from Harris Road to the Pitt River Bridge after a single car rollover overnight.

It is not known at this time if the crash is fatal.

Police and crash investigators are still on scene and say the road could be closed until 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

All westbound traffic on the Pitt River Bridge is closed. There is no westbound access to the Lougheed Highway from Dewdney Trunk Road or Harris Road at this time.

Drivers are being asked to detour via the Golden Ears Bridge, Highway 1, and the Port Mann Bridge and to leave extra travel time this morning.