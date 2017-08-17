Man seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough overnight.
Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. near Kennedy Avenue and Bertand Avenue just north of Eglinton Avenue.
Officers located a male victim with a stab wound to his upper body.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Police have yet to release a description of a suspect.
