Crime
August 17, 2017 5:48 am

Man seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a stabbing near Kennedy Avenue and Bertand Avenue on Aug. 17, 2017.

Andrew Collins/Global News
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough overnight.

Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. near Kennedy Avenue and Bertand Avenue just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Officers located a male victim with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police have yet to release a description of a suspect.

