August 21, 2017

Those Old Radio Shows: Aug. 21 – 27

Monday, Aug. 21

Hour 1: Nick Carter Master Detective – The Case of the Star of Evil     X Minus 1 – Bad Medicine, Ep. 59  
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 8     The Aldrich Family – Close that Door

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Our Town     N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 9     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 1  

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Hour 1: The Whistler – The Alibi     Sherlock Holmes – The Bloomsbury Ballad
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 10     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 2

Thursday, Aug. 24

Hour 1: Wild Bill Hickok – Bullets in the Blizzard     Calling All Cars – Killer Hudson
Hour 2: The Line Up – Strange Death of a Women     The Silent Men – Stolen Arsenal, Ep. 17

Friday, Aug. 25


Hour 1: Lights Out – The Day the Sun Exploded & A Day at the Dentist     My Favorite Husband – Tonsils Removed   
Hour 2: The Whistler – Avarice     Gunsmoke – Kitty Caught the Carp Brothers

Saturday, Aug. 26

Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom     Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit       
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Murder by the Book     Casey Crime Photographer – The Clue in the Clouds   
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Father in Law Trouble     Wild Bill Hickok – Boot Hill Special

Sunday, Aug. 27

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Hanging by a Thread Ep. 20     The Haunting hour – Unidentified Body  
Hour 2: Dragnet – Jade Thumb Rings     The Great Gildersleeve –The Banker’s Son
Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – Sid’s Mystery Tour     Jack Benny – Jack Hasn’t Received New Scripts  

