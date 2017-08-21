Those Old Radio Shows: Aug. 21 – 27
Monday, Aug. 21
Hour 1: Nick Carter Master Detective – The Case of the Star of Evil X Minus 1 – Bad Medicine, Ep. 59
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 8 The Aldrich Family – Close that Door
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Our Town N/A
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 9 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 1
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Hour 1: The Whistler – The Alibi Sherlock Holmes – The Bloomsbury Ballad
Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 10 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 2
Thursday, Aug. 24
Hour 1: Wild Bill Hickok – Bullets in the Blizzard Calling All Cars – Killer Hudson
Hour 2: The Line Up – Strange Death of a Women The Silent Men – Stolen Arsenal, Ep. 17
Friday, Aug. 25
Hour 2: The Whistler – Avarice Gunsmoke – Kitty Caught the Carp Brothers
Saturday, Aug. 26
Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Murder by the Book Casey Crime Photographer – The Clue in the Clouds
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Father in Law Trouble Wild Bill Hickok – Boot Hill Special
Sunday, Aug. 27
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Hanging by a Thread Ep. 20 The Haunting hour – Unidentified Body
Hour 2: Dragnet – Jade Thumb Rings The Great Gildersleeve –The Banker’s Son
Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – Sid’s Mystery Tour Jack Benny – Jack Hasn’t Received New Scripts
