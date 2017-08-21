Those Old Radio Shows: Aug. 21 – 27

Monday, Aug. 21



Hour 1: Nick Carter Master Detective – The Case of the Star of Evil X Minus 1 – Bad Medicine, Ep. 59

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 8 The Aldrich Family – Close that Door

Tuesday, Aug. 22



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Our Town N/A

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 9 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 23



Hour 1: The Whistler – The Alibi Sherlock Holmes – The Bloomsbury Ballad

Hour 2: I Love a Mystery – Temple of the Vampires, Pt. 10 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Tears of Night Matter, Pt. 2

Thursday, Aug. 24



Hour 1: Wild Bill Hickok – Bullets in the Blizzard Calling All Cars – Killer Hudson

Hour 2: The Line Up – Strange Death of a Women The Silent Men – Stolen Arsenal, Ep. 17

Friday, Aug. 25





Hour 1: Lights Out – The Day the Sun Exploded & A Day at the Dentist My Favorite Husband – Tonsils Removed

Hour 2: The Whistler – Avarice Gunsmoke – Kitty Caught the Carp Brothers

Saturday, Aug. 26



Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit

Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Murder by the Book Casey Crime Photographer – The Clue in the Clouds

Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Father in Law Trouble Wild Bill Hickok – Boot Hill Special

Sunday, Aug. 27



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Hanging by a Thread Ep. 20 The Haunting hour – Unidentified Body

Hour 2: Dragnet – Jade Thumb Rings The Great Gildersleeve –The Banker’s Son

Hour 3: Hancock’s Half Hour – Sid’s Mystery Tour Jack Benny – Jack Hasn’t Received New Scripts