Bonnie Tyler set to perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ during Monday’s eclipse

1980s pop legend Bonnie Tyler is set to perform her classic hit Total Eclipse of the Heart during the full solar eclipse on Monday.

For the first time in 99 years, an eclipse is set to cross a coast-to-coast swath of the United States.

Royal Caribbean International is hosting the Total Eclipse Cruise, which will feature Tyler singing her epic tale of heartbreak just as the eclipse is overhead.

The cruise will sail on the Atlantic Ocean along the same path as the eclipse.

“It’s going to be so exciting,” Tyler told Time magazine, speaking from a brief stopover in Wales.

“It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

She will be backed by Joe Jonas and his electro-pop group DNCE.

“Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told Time.

Tyler will shorten her song in order to match the time the eclipse will be overhead of the cruise ship.

“The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 seconds, I’m told,” Tyler explained. “Unlike my song. It had to be chopped [up], because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning.”