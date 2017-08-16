Wildfire breaks out in West Kelowna gully

West Kelowna fire crews are attempting to access a wildfire at the bottom of Powers Creek Canyon off Glencoe and Windt roads.

The blaze and smoke rising from it was first spotted around 7 p.m. by nearby residents.

The fire is said to be 6m x 6m and is only Rank 1, which is low lying flames in grass.

B.C. Wildfire service crews have been called in to assist.

Crews have requested a water pump to use Powers Creek to help douse the flames.

Residents around the Powers Creek area to the north of Highway 97 in West Kelowna should be vigilant to watch for overhead planes dumping water and retardant.

…more to come.