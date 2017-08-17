The Sheepdogs rock Peterborough Musicfest with local guitarist

The Sheepdogs hit the stage at Peterborough Musicfest on Wednesday night and guitarist Jimmy Bowskill says he’s happy to be home.

“It feels great,” said Bowskill, who hails from Bailieboro and joined the Saskatchewan-based Sheepdogs two years ago.

“My whole family is coming — my nanny and her boyfriend, my parents and all kinds of friends,” he said. “Doing a hometown show is exciting.”

READ MORE: The Sheepdogs promoting hockey with Kazakhstan concert

Thousands filled the park Wednesday evening, but organizers say the largest crowd this summer was on August 2, when Our Lady Peace drew more than 17,000 fans — the largest turnout for Musicfest in 31 years.

READ MORE: Our Lady Peace rocks Peterborough for ONTour concert

“We never know what to expect — it depends on the clientele, the age. It’s always an adventure,” said volunteer Colleen Birsbin.

Three more concerts are left in the Musicfest series — Abbamania and the BeeGees tribute takes the stage August 19, followed by Canadian indie heroes the Rheostatics on August 23 and the festival wraps up with country singer Jason McCoy on August 28.