Decapitated bear found on Haida Gwaii beach prompts investigation

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is investigating after a decapitated black bear was found on a Haida Gwaii beach.

Conservation Officer Sgt. Kyle Ackles said the bear was found over the weekend, just east of Sandspit.

“It appears very apparent that it was dumped there, it wasn’t actually killed at that location, it was dumped just above the high tide line,” Ackles said.

The large male bear appears to have been shot with a rifle, but Ackles said no ammunition was found at the scene.

He added that the motive is still unknown, but the COS has its suspicions.

“The only reason I could see to remove the head of the animal would be to keep the head, or the skull as something of a souvenir.”

Ackles said the animal appeared to have been dead for several days when it was found.

About a month prior, Ackles said another black bear was found dead on a beach about three kilometres west from the site, but that no parts from that animal had been removed.