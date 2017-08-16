Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

The wind picked up today to help clear out parts of the valley. When the wind eases off on Thursday, the haze will likely return, although we are unsure to what extent.

When an upper trough crosses BC on Friday, the wind will try once again to help with clear visibility in the valleys.

The next ridge of high pressure will gradually build in over BC this weekend, keep precipitation to a minimum over the next several days.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 26 to 32C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong