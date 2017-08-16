9 days without running water for residents at Hubalta Village in southeast Calgary

About 35 families are struggling with their daily routines because their housing complex has no running water.

“You can’t shower, you can’t flush the toilets, you can’t even bathe,” Catherine Petroff told Global News.

She lives in one of 44 units at the residential complex that have been without running water services since Aug. 8 at Hubalta Village, located at 4649 Hubalta Road S.E.

Residents have had to access water from several emergency supply tanks set outside in the courtyard.

“It’s a lot of work hauling and we probably haul water at least twice a day,” said Jenna Johnstone, who was filling a large pail with the help of her young son.

Portable toilets have also been set up in the middle of the parking lot.

A water main break on private property at the site is currently under repair by contractors.

They say it could be up to another week before all water services are fully restored, because they are digging up pipes more than 16 feet (4.9 metres) underground.

“We’ve taken out over 100 feet and it’s right full of holes and it has to be completely replaced on this site,” said Doug Horry, with Brother Mechanical Enterprise Ltd.

The City of Calgary says it is not directly involved because the water main breaks are not on public property. A spokesperson said they have told the property manager he is responsible for dealing with the water issues.

The complex is owned by a numbered company located in British Columbia.