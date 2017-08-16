Northern Manitoba wildfire forces evacuations in Saskatchewan

A number of northern Saskatchewan residents are away from their homes after being forced to evacuate due to a wildfire burning near their community.

A Saskatchewan government official said Wednesday that around 20 people have left the community of Kinoosao, Sask., which is located in northeast Saskatchewan along the border with Manitoba. The fire is burning just east of the community in Manitoba and its provincial crews are handling the response.

The fire is being described as “out of control” by Manitoba wildfire officials. On a government website it states that the blaze was caused by lightning and was detected on August 4th.

Several other Saskatchewan communities are dealing with smoke from wildfires burning in other provinces, however Kinoosao is the only community that’s been evacuated at this time.