John Oakley Show – Wednesday August 16, 2017

It's the midweek edition of the John Oakley Show. This is where you will find highlights from the Wednesday broadcast! Investigation into Jeremiah Perry death during a school trip continues; A man slows down speeding cars in his neighbourhood by stepping out into the road; Mark Steyn talks NAFTA, Trump and Elvis plus more topics worthy of discussion.

Student who drowned in Algonquin Park failed TDSB swim test

Jeremiah Perry, the 15-year-old Toronto teen who drowned in Algonquin Park during a school trip last month, failed a swim test that should have prevented him from attending. John Malloy, Toronto District School Board Director of Education, joins the John Oakley Show to discuss the investigation of the death of Jeremiah Perry, who drowned on a school trip.

North York man slows speeding drivers by standing in the middle of his street

Alex Weaver is so frustrated with speeding drivers on his street that he steps out into traffic to slow cars down. Police say that he is violating the Highway Traffic Act. Weaver joins the Oakley Show and says he knows he’s taking a risk, but he fears for the lives of his neighbours.

Mark Steyn

Today Mark chats about NAFTA, Trump, and Elvis

Topics worthy of discussion

Chris Stockwell and John Carmichael join the panel today and discuss white nationalism, Jeremiah Perry and refugee claimants coming into Canada from the US.