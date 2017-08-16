Section of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail closed since spring set to re-open

The City of Hamilton is taking steps to re-open the Waterfront Trail between Bayfront Park and Princess Point sometime next week.

The trail has been closed to the public since April 30, after major rainfall and high water levels caused significant damage.

Water levels, while still extremely high for this time of year, have subsided enough for crews to inspect the damage and remove debris from the trail.

Crews are now installing 550 metres of fencing to block off the edges of the trail where there is erosion.

A number of new warning signs will notify trail users of the narrowed pathway and potential hazards along the trail.