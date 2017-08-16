Police seek victim and suspect in 2 southeast Calgary sex assaults

Calgary police are asking the public for help in finding a man suspected of committing two sex assaults in the city’s southeast last week. Investigators are also asking for one of the victims to come forward after failing to reach her after she filed an initial report.

Police believe two late-night sexual assaults happened on Aug. 8 in the 17 Avenue S.E. area.

Investigators say a man in a truck approached a 19-year-old woman in the 3800 block of 17 Avenue S.E. and offered her a ride at about 10:30 p.m.

“The woman accepted the ride and was driven east of the city limits where she was sexually assaulted,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “The victim was able to get away and ran towards a nearby car for assistance.”

They are asking the 19-year-old to contact police with her current contact information.

Investigators believe the suspect then went back to the 36 Street S.E. and 16 Avenue S.E. area at about 11:50 p.m. and approached a second woman, who is believed to be in her 30s. He also offered her a ride, police said.

“When she declined, the man attempted to force her into his truck. The victim was able to escape thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan who was driving past and stopped to offer assistance.”

Police describe the truck as a black, two-door older-style pickup. They said it may have a rack along the rear window and tools in the bed of a truck, “along with coveralls and a diamond or hexagon-shaped silver ashtray inside the cab of the truck.”

The suspect is described as middle-aged with blonde, shoulder-length hair and a goatee.

“He smelled strongly of cigarette smoke,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.