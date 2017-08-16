Nova Scotia government websites down, services disrupted most of Wednesday

The Nova Scotia government has been experiencing some technical difficulties, losing web service and experiencing internal system disruptions throughout most of Wednesday.

The issues have been so widespread that the novascotia.ca website was rendered inaccessible for a period of time.

A statement from the Nova Scotia government said that “Access Centres, Department of Community Services’ payments… as well as external emails to and from government” were affected.

READ MORE: Bell Aliant says cable cuts that led to cell outages in Eastern Canada were ‘perfect storm’

Update on Government Service Disruption. We will provide updates here when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/kda5f953mR Story continues below — Nova Scotia Gov. (@nsgov) August 16, 2017

Community Services’ cheques may be delayed as a result of the issues. The government is recommending that anyone in need of emergency support from Community Services’ to contact their case worker.

The government is also recommending that the public not visit Access Nova Scotia centres as their ability to provide services is limited by the issues they are experiencing.

By 3:30 p.m. the Nova Scotia government had issued an update stating all services were fully restored.