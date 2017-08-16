Crime
August 16, 2017 1:22 pm

Alberta man charged with sexual assault of a minor

By Web Producer  Global News

A 48-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Last week, Thomas Ledrew was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

RCMP said an investigation started after a youth alleged they were victimized earlier in August.

Ledrew is a Spruce Grove resident. He’s scheduled to making his first court appearance in Stony Plain Provincial Court on September 13.

