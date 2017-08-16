Charges laid after multi-million dollar chop shop discovered in northeast Edmonton

Three people have been charged will a list of offences after a massive, “highly organized” chop shop was discovered in northeast Edmonton earlier this year.

A total of 159 vehicles were recovered, either in parts or intact, after a search warrant was executed at Car Masters Collision Ltd. in June. Police said 141 of those vehicles were reported stolen.

“We believe this was a highly organized chop shop,” Dwayne Karpo with the EPS Auto Theft Unit said. “This was a complex investigation and the EPS used significant internal and external resources to identify all of the vehicle components.”

Police said there are more than 140 complainants involved in the investigation. The vehicle thefts were reported to Edmonton police, Calgary police and Alberta RCMP.

The estimated value of the vehicles was more than $7 million, police said in a media release Wednesday morning. The most expensive vehicle was a 2012 Dodge 3500 valued at $109,000.

The chop shop was discovered by Edmonton police after officers conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, June 1.

Police pulled over a 2012 Dodge Ram with a flat deck trailer in the area of 121 Avenue and 76 Street. Police said officers discovered the trailer was stolen and the truck had an unauthorized licence plate.

The investigation led police to search Car Masters Collision Ltd. where a number of stolen vehicles and parts were located.

Within the first few days of the investigation, police said it was the largest operation of its kind they had ever seen.

“Everybody in there was overwhelmed with what we had,” Karpo told Global News on June 8. “We’re talking guys who have been investigators for 30 years, dealing with auto theft, and even they were taken back. They’ve never seen anything like this.

“The last few days have been hectic… The scene is huge. By far the largest chop shop that I’ve ever seen.”

Allan McKay, 53, Crystal McKay 35, and Amanda Stepien, 33, have been charged with a number of offences, which include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (global charge for 142 complainants)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of property for purposes of trafficking

Alter or remove VIN

Fraud over $5,000

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Participation in criminal organization

