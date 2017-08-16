New Brunswick RCMP asking for help identifying man connected to robbery

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is connected to an armed robbery in Moncton on Tuesday.

The man is described as Caucasian, of average height with an average build.

He was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black track pants, grey sneakers and was carrying a black gym bag.

Police say a man matching that description and wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a clear visor walked into a bank on St. George Street at 2:30 p.m.

He then demanded money from a teller.

He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police at (506) 857-2400 or to call Crime Stoppers.