Country Thunder 2017: What Calgary concertgoers need to know

Calgary’s 2017 Country Thunder music festival is fast approaching with performers like Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley set to take the stage.

The festival, which takes place at Prairie Winds Park, starts on Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through until Sunday, Aug. 20.

Here’s some details to help Calgary concertgoers make the most of their western weekend:

Who’s performing at Country Thunder 2017

Performers at Country Thunder 2017 include Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Dallas Smith, Randy Houser, High Valley, Terri Clark, The Road Hammers and The Washboard Union, just to name a few.

“We understand that it’s the headline acts that get fans buying tickets,” Country Thunder Music Festival General Manager Kim Blevins said in a news release. “But it’s the overall experience and vibe that keeps them coming back year after year.”

What’s new this year

“In addition to the major renovations at the park, and improvements to our service model, there’s also a number of new food and beverage options, games, activations, and retailers on-site this year,” Blevins said.

How to get there

Parking is extremely limited at Prairie Winds Park. The festival encourages concertgoers to leave their car at home and take transit if possible.

August 18-20 Take the #BlueLine to McKnight/Westwinds stn for a short walk over to @countrythunder at Prairie Winds Park #CTRiders #yyc pic.twitter.com/K4iN0z4u1p — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) August 16, 2017

According to the festival, best bets for getting to and from Prairie Winds Park are the Westwinds LRT and the Ranchman’s Country Thunder Express bus shuttles (free with Country Thunder wristband).

When leaving, there is a taxi pickup on Westwinds Crescent N.E. and a ride share pickup near the Superstore parking lot.

Alcohol and outside food or beverages

No outside food and beverages are allowed into the festival area. To purchase alcoholic beverages, you must first visit the Alcohol ID booth to present your identification and receive a wristband.

Items that are allowed:

Backpacks (medium)

Hats

Sunblock

Lighters

Sunglasses

One Unopened Bottle of Water

12 & Under Free (except in the Reserved or Platinum areas)

Fanny Packs

Digital Cameras (non professional)

Disposable Cameras

Film Cameras (non professional)

Blanket or tarp

Soft Lawn Chairs

Items that aren’t allowed:

Instruments

Knives/Weapons

Chains/Chain Wallets

Outside Food or Beverage (into venue)

Camelpacks

Tents in Venue

Flags in venue

Refunds or Exchanges

Video Cameras

Audio Recording Devices

Flasks

Professional Cameras

Pets

Drugs or Drug Paraphernalia

Coolers in Venue

Laser Pointers

Excess Baggage

Umbrellas

Chinese Lanterns

Food vendors:

Craving a corn dog or some pizza? Food vendors are open 12 p.m.-11 p.m., according to the Country Thunder website.

Vendors include (but are not limited to) The Dogg Father, Ms. Mac and Cheese, Vasili’s, Mardi Gras Grill, Spudmobeel, Sticky Ricky’s, Homestead – Best Burgers In The West, Family Squeeze Lemonade and Pizza 73.

All food and beverage vendors at Country Thunder accept credit cards as well as the food and drink tickets available on-site.

Retail vendors

From body painting and cowboy hats to henna tattoos and clothing, vendors are set up to sell concert-goers a wide range of souvenirs.

ATM locations

ATM Services are available on-site throughout the festival grounds. If you need help locating one you’re asked to visit the Information Booth.

Medical help or first aid

If you require medical help, there is an on-site medic team that can assist you.

Tickets

Country Thunder tickets available at countrythunder.com or order by phone by calling 1-866-388-0007.