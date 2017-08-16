Daniel Craig confirms he will play James Bond again

Daniel Craig has confirmed, as widely expected, that he’ll play James Bond in the franchise’s 25th film due out in November 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s Late Show that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.”

He told Colbert he “couldn’t be happier” to reprise the role.

Craig admitted that he had been “quite cagey” about his return during the press rounds for his new film Logan Lucky.

“I kind of felt like if I should speak the truth I should speak the truth to you,” he told Colbert.

According to the actor, plans have been in the works on his Bond return for ” a couple months.”

“We’ve been discussing it. We’ve just been trying to figure things out,” he said before he went on to say that he felt this will be his last outing as Bond.

Craig has played Bond four times — Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He had previously suggested he wasn’t at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would “rather break this glass and slash my wrists.”

When Colbert pressed Craig about those comments, the actor said he made the remarks just a few days after his finished filming Spectre.

“Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer,” he explained, claiming that he always wanted to return but he “just needed a break.”

Before Craig confirmed the news, there were rumours swirling around that Idris Elba could potentially be the next Bond.

Elba addressed the rumours on Good Morning America in July, saying, “It is the wildest rumour in the world.”

He added that there had been no “talks with me and studios about any of that.”

Elba seemed overwhelmed by a number of people who have asked him about the potential casting. “Everywhere I go people want that to happen.”

—With files from the Associated Press