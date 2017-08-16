Canada
It’s happening: IKEA set to open Halifax store in September

The date is set and the party is being planned: IKEA is set to open its new Dartmouth store next month.

September 27 is the official date, with grand opening celebrations expected to begin at 8:20 a.m. The first customers will be welcomed through the doors at 9:00 a.m.

The store will feature home furnishing products in its massive 330,000 square-foot store.

“We’re so excited to welcome our first customers to our brand new IKEA Halifax store,” said IKEA Halifax Store Manager Sue Coulet.

“We invite local and surrounding area residents to join in the excitement and experience the store for themselves.”

IKEA said it’s planning to open a new store in Quebec City next summer.

