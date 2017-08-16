Alberta government responding to province’s top court ruling to strike down impaired driving law

Alberta’s justice minister is scheduled to respond Wednesday to a court ruling that struck down part of a law that allows authorities to suspend the licences of suspected drunk drivers until their cases are resolved in court.

In May, the Alberta Court of Appeal ruling said the law as it stands imposes sanctions as soon as a criminal charge is laid without regard to the presumption of innocence.

Lawyers argued that the tougher penalties would encourage innocent people to plead guilty just to get the process over with, or to shorten their licence suspension.

The appeal was launched by Daniel Sahaluk and others against Alberta (Transportation Safety Board), Attorney General of Alberta, and Registrar of Motor Vehicle Services.

Several years ago, Sahaluk was charged with failure to provide adequate sample after he was pulled over at a checkstop. He said he told police he’d had a few beers with friends earlier in the night. He also said he told them he wouldn’t be able to provide a breath sample due to a lung condition and offered to do a blood test.

“They still felt it was necessary to punish me as if I was binge drinking while I was driving,” he said Thursday.

Sahaluk said he was arrested, charged and lost his licence for about seven months.

“I couldn’t work because at the time, I was doing standup comedy where I had to drive to small towns… I needed a licence, so that affected my income drastically.”

Sahaluk said his case was eventually thrown out.

Even though the court struck down the law, it will still remain in effect for one year.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley is to hold a news conference at the legislature at 11 a.m.

The province could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada or rewrite the law.

