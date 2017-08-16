Family of Lionel Desmond to hold rally in support of Canadian veterans

Relatives of Lionel Desmond are set to hold a rally next month in support of Canadian veterans who have yet to receive support or resources that they need.

Desmond, a 33-year-old Afghanistan war veteran, fatally shot his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna and their 10-year-old daughter Aalyiah in January, before turning the gun on himself.

Desmond’s family has said he was suffering from PTSD before the triple murder-suicide.

Cassandra Desmond, the sister of Lionel Desmond and an organizer of the event, wrote in the Facebook page of the event that they are hoping to educate not retaliate.

“For years we have been trying to prevent tragedies such as my family now suffers, but have yet to get the proper action and resources in place to get it right and continue to keep it right,” wrote Cassandra Desmond.

Messages to the hosts of the rally were not immediately returned.

The rally is set for September 16 at the Community Centre in St. Andrews, N.S.

The event is scheduled for 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.