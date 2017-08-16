One man killed, another injured in crash west of Calgary

RCMP are investigating what caused a fatal crash just west of Calgary on Tuesday evening.

It happened on Highway 8 just before 10 p.m.

Calgary police said a vehicle left the road, slamming into a pole.

Two men were in the vehicle at the time; one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Calgary EMS said both men were between 25 and 30 years old.

The collision caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Highway 8.