One man killed, another injured in crash west of Calgary
RCMP are investigating what caused a fatal crash just west of Calgary on Tuesday evening.
It happened on Highway 8 just before 10 p.m.
Calgary police said a vehicle left the road, slamming into a pole.
Two men were in the vehicle at the time; one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Calgary EMS said both men were between 25 and 30 years old.
The collision caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Highway 8.
