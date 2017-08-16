Canada
August 16, 2017
Updated: August 16, 2017 8:21 am

Suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Caledon

Two males have been taken into custody after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Caledon.

Just after 12:10 a.m., OPP officers were called out to the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have the area closed for the investigation and do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

 

 

 

 

