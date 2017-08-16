‘Technical issues’ causing luggage to pile up at Toronto Pearson Airport

Passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport continue to experience longer than normal check-in times at Terminal 3 due to technical issues with baggage processing.

The issue was first reported Tuesday evening and was briefly resolved before encountering troubles again.

Our team has resolved a baggage problem that was affecting some departures through Term 3. We are working quickly to get bags on their way. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 15, 2017

Intermittent technical issue with Terminal 3 departures baggage is ongoing. Thank you for your patience while we work on a solution. https://t.co/CMY2Moa32M — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 16, 2017

Airport officials are warning passengers to expect delays for certain departures and to check with their airline to confirm the status of flights.

The airport check-in area was littered with rows of baggage Wednesday morning.

Officials could not say what exactly was the cause of the glitch but confirmed it was not related to the current baggage handlers’ strike.

The airport suffered similar delays earlier this month when a technical issue with baggage scales resulted in longer the usual line-ups at the U.S. departure gate.

Our team is working hard to resolve the issue and return the Terminal 3 system to normal operation. We apologize for the delay 2/3 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 16, 2017