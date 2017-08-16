‘Technical issues’ causing luggage to pile up at Toronto Pearson Airport
Passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport continue to experience longer than normal check-in times at Terminal 3 due to technical issues with baggage processing.
The issue was first reported Tuesday evening and was briefly resolved before encountering troubles again.
Airport officials are warning passengers to expect delays for certain departures and to check with their airline to confirm the status of flights.
The airport check-in area was littered with rows of baggage Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Problem with baggage scales causes delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials could not say what exactly was the cause of the glitch but confirmed it was not related to the current baggage handlers’ strike.
The airport suffered similar delays earlier this month when a technical issue with baggage scales resulted in longer the usual line-ups at the U.S. departure gate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.