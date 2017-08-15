Winery dock near Osoyoos striking nerve with locals

Waterfront property owners north of Osoyoos are decrying the construction of a commercial dock at a winery designed for boats and float planes.

A new 30-metre commercial dock has been constructed at La Stella Winery just north of Osoyoos at a cost of $200,000.

Brad Elenko, an agent for the business owners, said they wanted to provide a service for their affluent out-of-town customers to access the winery via Osoyoos Lake.

“They just wanted to provide an access point for that particular market,” he said.

The dock was built much to the dismay of area residents.

Some neighbours told Global News they’re most concerned about safety on the water as well as noise in a regularly quiet residential area.

“I really think it is too close to the residences, we don’t know how many planes will be landing each day,” said Mark Pendergraft, the political representative for rural Osoyoos.

He fears it could result in a “horrific” accident between a float plane and a boat.

“I’m hoping that doesn’t come about but there is a real risk for that,” he said.

Elenko said further safety precautions will not be implemented.

“There won’t be any additional measures, float plane operators and boat operators have a responsibility to conduct themselves accordingly,” said Elenko.

The provincial government said in response to public concerns the license was issued for five years instead of the normal 10 year-term to allow for further conditions to be imposed if necessary.

The statement from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development goes on to say the dock can’t be used for functions that generate loud noise after 10 p.m.

The winery insists float plane traffic will be at a minimum and the winery property is zoned for agriculture so it’s going to be noisy anyways, but residents feel they’ve been ignored.

Elenko said the commercial dock will be operational within a week.