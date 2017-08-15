Southern Alberta farmers and businesses raise thousands for those in need

In what is becoming a special annual tradition, Southern Alberta farmers and businesses came together Tuesday to raise thousands of dollars for needy people all over the world.

The Taber and District Foodgrains project harvested a 150-acre wheat field south of Taber, with proceeds going to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

“You see these images of people starving, and whether that be from drought or from war-torn countries, to be able to help them out,” Taber and District Foodgrains project chairman Jeremy Wind said. “I mean, we have so much here in North America, it’s a great feeling to be able to help those people.”

What’s the old line? Many hands make light work.

That was certainly the case for the project, as several combine operators worked through the field in just a few hours.

When the wheat is sold to the United States, the group says they should raise close to $80,000 and $100,000 for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. The total will then by matched four times over by the Canadian federal government.

“The Canadian Foodgrains Bank believes hunger is unacceptable,” Canadian Foodgrains Bank southern Alberta coordinator Andre Visscher said. “No one in this world deserves to have no food. And to see so many people (here at the event) agreeing with that, it just makes my heart warm up. It’s great.”

In 2016-17, the Canadian Foodgrains Bank helped over 900,000 people in 35 countries.