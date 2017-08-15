Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Not much change in the forecast from now until the end of the work week. Under a northwesterly flow, we will continue see haze in our valleys and near seasonal daytime highs.

Signs point to cooler air moving in this weekend due an upper disturbance. At this time, we predict that weekend precipitation will be limited to areas near mountains.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 23C to 30C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla