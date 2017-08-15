ASIRT investigating after man suffers injuries in Lethbridge police custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was injured while in the custody of Lethbridge police.

Early Tuesday morning, a 41-year-old man was detained on the Stafford Drive overpass, after matching the description of a break-and-enter suspect seen on surveillance video at a nearby liquor store in the 200 block of 12th Street North.

“During the course of the interaction, the 41-year-old man sustained serious injuries,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Tuesday. The man was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

As his injuries occurred during contact with police, ASIRT is required to conduct an independent investigation.

“I have the utmost confidence in the training, character and professionalism of the officer involved,” said Acting Chief Scott Woods in the news release.

“As transparency is critical to public confidence in policing, we welcome ASIRT’s independent investigation and I believe the evidence will confirm the officer acted reasonably.”

Lethbridge police say the officer involved will remain assigned to regular duties. The force said it will not be commenting further to protect the integrity of the ASIRT investigation.

ASIRT was not immediately available for comment.