New mural featuring local flora to bloom in downtown Peterborough

A new mural featuring local flowers will enliven a blank wall in downtown Peterborough.

The mural will be the third in a series created on behalf of the City of Peterborough’s Public Art Initiative.

The initiative is intended to generate awareness of public art in downtown Peterborough. The first two murals were painted on arches under the Hunter Street Bridge.

The new mural will be placed on the south wall of a building owned by Ashburnham Realty, which houses Artspace gallery.

“The wall where Chrissy’s mural will go is probably one of the highest-traffic areas of the city,” said Jonathan Lockyer, executive director of Artspace.

Lockyer was a member of the panel who awarded the commission to Prince Edward County artist Chrissy Poitras, out of 45 applicants from across the country.

The mural will consist of weather-resistant plywood panels created by the artist in her studio in Picton which will be transported to Peterborough and installed on the wall.

“The bright colour palette and energetic floral cascade will liven the area and engage passersby,” Poitras said.

Lockyer says the mural is expected to be completed by mid- to late September.