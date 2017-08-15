Charlottesville ‘solidarity’ rally to gather at Halifax’s Cornwallis statue

A rally is planned for Cornwallis Park in Halifax on Tuesday evening in solidarity with Charlottesville, Va. following events there this weekend.

The event is being hosted by the group Autonomy East and will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will include a moment of silence for Heather Heyer — who died when a 20-year-old drove his car into a line of marchers — as well as speeches by community members, including the experiences of racialized communities in the province.

Tuesday’s rally comes days after the college town of Charlottesville saw violent clashes at a white supremacist rally that culminated in an act of suspected terrorism when a man rammed his car into counter-protesters. A woman died as a result, and dozens of others were injured.

READ MORE: Rally in ‘solidarity with Charlottesville’ to be held at Halifax’s Cornwallis statue

Brad Vaughan, a member of Autonomy East, said Monday the rally was prompted by calls for such solidarity rallies in the days following the unrest. Several such gatherings have already taken place across the country and others are still planned for later this week.

The rally will take place at the statue of Edward Cornwallis, which has stirred controversy for several years and was recently a focal point when protesters said they would remove the statue of Halifax’s founder.

Instead, the municipality covered the statue with a tarp and Mayor Mike Savage read a declaration and put forward the demands by protesters to Halifax Regional Council.

Rally in solidarity with #Charlottesville about to get underway in #Halifax. pic.twitter.com/s011Ac7zZQ — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) August 15, 2017

READ MORE: Hate crime in Canada: do our laws allow a white nationalist rally?

Halifax police told Global News on Monday they were aware of the rally and would be monitoring the event and respond accordingly.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, about 315 people indicated on Facebook that they will be attending the rally, with another 318 showing interest.