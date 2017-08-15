John Oakley Show – Tuesday August 15, 2017

Tuesday edition of the John Oakley Show. Today on the show we talk about a Fraser Institute Study on NAFTA, a new report which suggests labour market is making poor families poorer, Sue-Ann Levy joins us for her regular 443 segment, and finally topics worthy of discussion. Hear it again!

Ottawa faces stark choice in NAFTA talks; scrap high-profile protectionist policies or risk the trade deal: Fraser Institute

Sue-Ann Levy Tuesday 443

Sue-Ann joins the Oakley show to discuss safe injection sites, and the cops who made fun of the girl with down syndrome.

Labour market doing ‘no favours’ for low income families: Report

A new report by Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives finds income inequality rose between 2000 and 2015. Sheila Block, a senior economist with the independent research institute, who wrote the Losing Ground report says that families in the top half of the income spectrum are getting increasing rewards for their work. Jocelyn Bamford is the founder of the Coalition for Concerned Manufacturers in Ontario and calls the report biased.

Vince Gasparro, Elissa Freeman and Michael Giles discuss the stories of the day.