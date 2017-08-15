RCMP looking for suspect in Sherwood Park ‘indecent act’

RCMP in Strathcona County are looking for anyone who may have information on what they’re calling an “indecent act.”

On Saturday at around noon, a woman was walking on a path from Green Grove Cres. to Glen Allen Park in Sherwood Park, Alta. when she noticed a man go past her on a blue mountain bike. A short time later she told police she saw the same man on the path exposing his genitals.

Police said the woman left the area and wasn’t injured.

The man is described as well built, about 6’1” and weighs 200 lbs. The woman told police he was about 30 years old with short blonde hair. He was wearing a beige baseball hat, wire-framed glasses, a blue shirt and cargo-type pants.

Anyone with information on who this man is is asked to call RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call their local police detachment. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.