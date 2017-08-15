Trial date set for man accused of murdering Belleville, Ont. woman

A man charged in connection with the murder of a former Belleville, Ont. woman will stand trial in Burlington next year.

Police said Malcolm Copeland, 41, of Markham faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his alleged girlfriend.

Elizabeth Nugents body was found in her downtown Burlington Apartment in October of 2014 after a four-hour standoff with Halton Regional Police.

The man had barricaded himself inside the unit, police forced their way into the apartment, subdued the man and then discovered the 32-year-old woman’s body.

Nugent was a freelance designer who lived in Kingston from 2005 to 2010 and grew up in the Belleville area. The trial is slated for June 2018.

