Winnipeg skipped over as possible 2026 World Cup venue

Despite the success of hosting the FIFA 2015 Women’s World Cup, Winnipeg was not chosen as a possible venue for the men’s soccer tournament in 2026.

Canada, the United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid to host the tournament. If it is successful 20 -25 venues will be a part of the final bid with 12 cities serving as host cities.

MORE: Excitement building in Winnipeg for Women’s World Cup

The bid committee released its shortlist of 49 stadiums, including nine in Canada in Tuesday

Here’s a list of who made the cut in this country.

Metropolitan Market Stadium Capacity Calgary, Alberta McMahon Stadium 35,650 Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth Stadium 56,335 Montréal, Québec Stade Olympique 61,004 Montréal, Québec Stade Saputo 20,801 Ottawa, Ontario TD Place Stadium 24,341 Regina, Saskatchewan Mosaic Stadium 30,048 Toronto, Ontario Rogers Centre 53,506 Toronto, Ontario BMO Field 28,026 Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place 55,165

A release from the bid committee said even if a city is not selected to host matches, there may be other opportunities including team base camps or hosting major events such as the preliminary or final draw.

Cities on the shortlist will now have the chance to say if they are interested and to detail “transportation infrastructure, past experience hosting major sporting and cultural events, available accommodations, environmental protection initiatives, potential venues and more,” according to the release.

Here are the American and Mexican cities on the list of consideration.

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums) Guadalajara, Jalisco Estadio Chivas 45,364 Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87,000 Monterrey, Nuevo León Estadio Rayados 52,237