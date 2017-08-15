Winnipeg Sports

More
Winnipeg Sports
August 15, 2017 2:39 pm

Winnipeg skipped over as possible 2026 World Cup venue

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Investors Group Field will not host a 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
A A

Despite the success of hosting the FIFA 2015 Women’s World Cup, Winnipeg was not chosen as a possible venue for the men’s soccer tournament in 2026.

Canada, the United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid to host the tournament. If it is successful 20 -25 venues will be a part of the final bid with 12 cities serving as host cities.

MORE: Excitement building in Winnipeg for Women’s World Cup

The bid committee released its shortlist of 49 stadiums, including nine in Canada in Tuesday

Here’s a list of who made the cut in this country.

Metropolitan MarketStadiumCapacity
Calgary, AlbertaMcMahon Stadium35,650
Edmonton, AlbertaCommonwealth Stadium56,335
Montréal, QuébecStade Olympique61,004
Montréal, QuébecStade Saputo20,801
Ottawa, OntarioTD Place Stadium24,341
Regina, SaskatchewanMosaic Stadium30,048
Toronto, OntarioRogers Centre53,506
Toronto, OntarioBMO Field28,026
Vancouver, British ColumbiaBC Place55,165

 

A release from the bid committee said even if a city is not selected to host matches, there may be other opportunities including team base camps or hosting major events such as the preliminary or final draw.

Cities on the shortlist will now have the chance to say if they are interested and to detail “transportation infrastructure, past experience hosting major sporting and cultural events, available accommodations, environmental protection initiatives, potential venues and more,” according to the release.

Here are the American and Mexican cities on the list of consideration.

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
Guadalajara, JaliscoEstadio Chivas45,364
Mexico CityEstadio Azteca87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo LeónEstadio Rayados52,237

 

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium75,000
Baltimore, MDM&T Bank Stadium71,008
Birmingham, ALLegion Field71,594
Boston, MAGillette Stadium66,829
Charlotte, NCBank of America Stadium75,525
Chicago, ILSoldier Field61,500
Cincinnati, OHPaul Brown Stadium65,515
Cleveland, OHFirstEnergy Stadium67,895
Dallas, TXCotton Bowl92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)AT&T Stadium105,000
Denver, COSports Authority Field at Mile High76,125
Detroit, MIFord Field65,000
Green Bay, WILambeau Field81,441
Houston, TXNRG Stadium72,200
Indianapolis, INLucas Oil Stadium70,000
Jacksonville, FLEverBank Field82,000
Kansas City, MOArrowhead Stadium76,416
Las Vegas, NVRaiders Stadium72,000
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Memorial Coliseum93,000
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)City of Champions Stadium100,000
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)Rose Bowl90,888
Miami, FLHard Rock Stadium65,326
Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium66,200
Nashville, TNNissan Stadium69,143
New Orleans, LAMercedes-Benz Superdome76,468
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)MetLife Stadium82,500
Orlando, FLCamping World Stadium65,000
Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field69,596
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)University of Phoenix Stadium73,000
Pittsburgh, PAHeinz Field68,400
Salt Lake City, UTRice-Eccles Stadium45,807
San Antonio, TXAlamodome72,000
San Diego, CAQualcomm Stadium71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)Levi’s Stadium75,000
Seattle, WACenturyLink Field72,000
Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium75,000
Washington, DC (Landover, MD)FedEx Field82,000

 

 
Report an error
2026 World Cup
Canada
FIFA
FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup
Investors Group Field
Soccer
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News