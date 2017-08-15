Winnipeg skipped over as possible 2026 World Cup venue
Despite the success of hosting the FIFA 2015 Women’s World Cup, Winnipeg was not chosen as a possible venue for the men’s soccer tournament in 2026.
Canada, the United States and Mexico submitted a joint bid to host the tournament. If it is successful 20 -25 venues will be a part of the final bid with 12 cities serving as host cities.
MORE: Excitement building in Winnipeg for Women’s World Cup
The bid committee released its shortlist of 49 stadiums, including nine in Canada in Tuesday
Here’s a list of who made the cut in this country.
|Metropolitan Market
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Calgary, Alberta
|McMahon Stadium
|35,650
|Edmonton, Alberta
|Commonwealth Stadium
|56,335
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Olympique
|61,004
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Saputo
|20,801
|Ottawa, Ontario
|TD Place Stadium
|24,341
|Regina, Saskatchewan
|Mosaic Stadium
|30,048
|Toronto, Ontario
|Rogers Centre
|53,506
|Toronto, Ontario
|BMO Field
|28,026
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|BC Place
|55,165
A release from the bid committee said even if a city is not selected to host matches, there may be other opportunities including team base camps or hosting major events such as the preliminary or final draw.
Cities on the shortlist will now have the chance to say if they are interested and to detail “transportation infrastructure, past experience hosting major sporting and cultural events, available accommodations, environmental protection initiatives, potential venues and more,” according to the release.
Here are the American and Mexican cities on the list of consideration.
|Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
|Guadalajara, Jalisco
|Estadio Chivas
|45,364
|Mexico City
|Estadio Azteca
|87,000
|Monterrey, Nuevo León
|Estadio Rayados
|52,237
|United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|75,000
|Baltimore, MD
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,008
|Birmingham, AL
|Legion Field
|71,594
|Boston, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|66,829
|Charlotte, NC
|Bank of America Stadium
|75,525
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|61,500
|Cincinnati, OH
|Paul Brown Stadium
|65,515
|Cleveland, OH
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|67,895
|Dallas, TX
|Cotton Bowl
|92,100
|Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)
|AT&T Stadium
|105,000
|Denver, CO
|Sports Authority Field at Mile High
|76,125
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|65,000
|Green Bay, WI
|Lambeau Field
|81,441
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|72,200
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|70,000
|Jacksonville, FL
|EverBank Field
|82,000
|Kansas City, MO
|Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|Las Vegas, NV
|Raiders Stadium
|72,000
|Los Angeles, CA
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|93,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)
|City of Champions Stadium
|100,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)
|Rose Bowl
|90,888
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65,326
|Minneapolis, MN
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|66,200
|Nashville, TN
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|76,468
|New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|65,000
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|69,596
|Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|73,000
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Heinz Field
|68,400
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|45,807
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|72,000
|San Diego, CA
|Qualcomm Stadium
|71,500
|San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)
|Levi’s Stadium
|75,000
|Seattle, WA
|CenturyLink Field
|72,000
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|75,000
|Washington, DC (Landover, MD)
|FedEx Field
|82,000
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.