Smoke is back in the Okanagan

After a brief reprieve this past weekend, smoke is once again blanketing the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada said the smoke has again blown in from fires burning in the central interior.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality health index was sitting at seven throughout the valley.

A rating of seven to 10 is considered high-risk category.

Health officials advise at-risk groups such as children, the elderly and people with lung and heart illnesses to limit their time outdoors.

For the general population, the advice is to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors if symptoms like coughing or throat irritation occur.

On Sunday, Okanagan residents were treated to clear skies as a cold front helped to push out all of the smoke.

It was the first time the valley had seen clear skies in nearly two weeks but it was short lived as smoke returned on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan may experience another reprieve from the smoke on Thursday, but that too will likely not last long as more smoke is predicted to blow in by the weekend.