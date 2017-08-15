Man wanted in Flemingdon Park shooting charged with attempted murder
A 22-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in the Flemingdon Park area was arrested Tuesday.
Toronto police responded to report of a person with a gun near St. Dennis Drive and Linkwood Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to hospital.
Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and allegedly seized a small quantity of crack cocaine, a shotgun with a folding stock, a bulletproof vest, homemade ammunition and a “large amount” of paraphernalia used in drug production.
Di’on Jahil Wong was arrested early on Tuesday morning. He has been charged with attempted murder, 11 firearms-related counts and two drug charges.
