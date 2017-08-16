How dirty is your cellphone? Many gadgets test positive for fecal matter, viruses

It seems like smartphones have become an extension of our bodies, in fact, the average person touches their phone more than two hours a day, according to research firm Dscout.

As much as we like to use these gadgets to store pictures, send emails and scroll social media, they harbour bacteria — and lots of it.

Experts warn that our phones can host a variety of bacteria, such as E. coli. It’s also been said that our phones have more germs than a toilet seat. And because you’re constantly touching your phone, all that bacteria can get on you.

But can it lead to an infection?

“There are microbes, fungal spores and fecal matter on your phone,” microbiologist Jason Tetro and author of The Germ Code said. “But when it comes to bacteria, unless you have a habit of licking your phone, you should be okay.”

However, Tetro said cellphone users should be more worried about viruses on their phones.

“When you move to virus it gets sketchier. You can actually pick up that on your hand, put into your nose and mouth and increase the chance of infection,” he said. Staph bacteria also stands a chance of making its way into your eyes, nose and mouth, he said.

In order to avoid getting sick from the bacteria on your phone, Tetro said it’s common sense — wash your hands, clean your phone and don’t take your phone into the bathroom. He also recommends cleaning your phone at least twice a day.

And if you forget, “set alarm on your device so you remember.”

How to clean your phone

Tetro recommends using an alcohol wipe to disinfect it. If you’re in a crunch, you can put hand sanitizer on a cloth and wipe it down, he said.

However, if you’re worried about damaging your phone by using harsh cleaners, you can lightly dampen a lint-free cloth or microfiber cloth with a mix of 60 per cent water and 40 per cent rubbing alcohol. For harder-to-reach places, moisten the tip of a cotton swab.

Also, make sure not to spray anything directly on your device as water and electronics don’t mix.