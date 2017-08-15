Aaron Carter reveals he ‘can’t live a lie anymore’

Aaron Carter sat down for an interview Monday morning with Elvis Duran on The Z100 Morning Show, where he revealed how he stays positive through his tough times, thanking “all the people who support me, and the ones who don’t, because you motivate me.”

Carter also addressed his feelings of being “misunderstood and misinterpreted” by his former girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual.

“I came out about my history and said I’m attracted to men and women equally. I just can’t live a lie anymore. It’s hypocrisy, even the ones that claim they love you will let you down,” he said.

Carter added that when he revealed “my truth to her, she left me, she didn’t accept what I was going to say, and she left me. Now I’m just trying to do what I have to do.”

Parker told E!News in a statement that the split with Carter has “nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it’s the best thing for us both.”

The singer also addressed the rumours regarding his thin appearance and said the rumours will be put to rest on an upcoming television show.

“People are saying I have HIV, I have AIDS, I’m a meth head, I’m a crack head, I do heroin. It really hurts,” Carter said. “I did this TV show called The Doctors, and you’re going to see a huge reveal, and you’re going to see everything. That’s what’s really happening right now in my world.”

Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia last month, while Parker — who was in the car at the time — was arrested on drug charges along with obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Carter was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report that he was “driving all over the road” on a Georgia highway, a sheriff revealed.

Carter said on Twitter that he believes his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest in the northeast Georgia mountains on charges of driving under the influence and drug offences.

“He was driving all over the road and driving into the median,” Habersham County sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Canup said.

The 29-year-old singer from Port Richey, Fla., was released on bail on July 16. He’s accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and having drug-related objects, according to jail reports.

Carter said he has a licence for medical marijuana for his “long standing anxiety” in a statement released on July 16.

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Carter also tweeted that he was not in a moving vehicle when he was arrested.

He also took a shot at his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, who had tweeted support after the arrest.

“To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” Nick tweeted.

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Aaron said Nick should have called him instead.

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin,” the statement read.

After the incident, Carter responded to the public’s criticism of his appearance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Carter said he is so thin because of a hiatal hernia and that he suffers from an eating disorder, which he calls a “stress condition.”

“I have a stress condition of an 80-year-old man,” he explained. “I am also lactose intolerant.”

“I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia,” Carter revealed. “The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it’s gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a hiatal hernia occurs when part of your stomach pushes upward through your diaphragm. Your diaphragm normally has a small opening (hiatus) through which your food tube (esophagus) passes on its way to connect to your stomach. The stomach can push up through this opening and cause a hiatal hernia.

During his interview with ET, Carter denied he’s ever smoked meth, crack cocaine or taken heroin. He says his biggest mistake is trying ecstasy “a couple of times” when he was 16 years old.

I will NOT continue to tolerate such lies about me regarding drug use with alleged meth, heroine, crack – it's not funny! — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Carter tweeted about the drug allegations again on Aug. 14, writing “I don’t do these hard drugs and horrible things I’m accused of.”

I'm going through a lot of emotional things and I'm working hard on myself. I don't do these hard drugs and horrible things I'm accused of. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

The Carters’ father passed away on May 17, which is the second tragedy for the Carter family in recent years. Nick and Aaron’s sister Leslie passed away in 2012 at the age of 25, after a drug overdose.

Carter has been very open about his father’s passing on Twitter.

“Since the passing of my Dad I’ve been more emotional than usual. I’ve come to a point where I’m going to pull it together & keep it moving,” Carter tweeted on Aug. 15.

Since the passing of my Dad I've been more emotional than usual. I've come to a point where I'm going to pull it together & keep it moving — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 15, 2017

Following his appearance on Duran’s radio show, Carter took to Twitter to tell his followers he decided to take some time away from social media and mentioned the passing of his father again.

“Listen, I’m sorry I got emotional at my performance @ElvisDuranShow the[sic] negative comments really hurt, my music is about my relationship & my father that I just recently lost,” he wrote.

He then told his followers that he had decided to take some time away from his social media accounts.

“Be safe, my loves. I’m sorry but I can’t do this Twitter, social media stuff right now. I’ll check in with you in a few months,” Carter tweeted.

Be safe my loves I'm sorry but I can't do this twitter social media stuff right now. I'll check in with you in a few months. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

About an hour later, he returned to Twitter to reveal it was all the remarks made about his appearance that caused him to leave the social media platform.

“I’m praying for the people who truly do have terminal illnesses and I’m praying even more for the people who make cruel jokes about me having terminal illnesses,” he wrote.

He added: “It’s not only unfair to me but more importantly, to the people who are suffering. It’s TRULY tragic that people would make comments about me dying from these diseases when there are millions of people out there who are really suffering and dying from terminal illnesses every day.”

My message to everyone. pic.twitter.com/HpFUUX06cl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Carter continued, writing, ” Yea so what I decided to NOT quit twitter & stay strong w focus. If I can’t take the heat I need to get out of the kitchen… I live for fire. Go ahead and burn me with your red flame. Beware of my blue flame. Removing myself from all negative people and trust me the aren’t gonna like my silent treatment.”

Yea so what I decided to NOT quit twitter & stay strong w focus. If I can't take the heat I need to get out of the kitchen..I live for fire — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Go ahead and burn me with your red flame. Beware of my blue flame. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

Removing myself from all negative people and trust me they aren't gonna like my silent treatment. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

—With files from the Associated Press