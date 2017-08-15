Tweed man charged with first-degree murder

A Tweed man has been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a man’s body in the community on Saturday.

The body was found at a rural property on Kinlin Road, 15 minutes west of Tweed.

Central Hastings OPP arrested a man shortly afterward.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Dartt MacPherson, 55, a resident of Tweed.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with suspicious death in Tweed

Samuel Koch, 36, of Tweed, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Sept. 7.

The Central Hastings OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Det. Inspector Jim Gorry of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Central Hastings OPP at 613-473-4234. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).