One dead after tractor tips over, traps driver in Norfolk County

One person is dead after a tractor tipped over and rolled into a pond.

Norfolk OPP says it was around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday when they were called, along with Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services, paramedics and Air Ornge ambulance to a farm on Windham Road 5, southwest of Brantford.

Officers say they determined a 43-year-old man was driving an open cab farming tractor near a pond. The tractor slid down the embankment and rolled, trapping the driver.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity won’t be released until his next of kin has been notified.

Officers say a post-mortem examination will be done on Wednesday of this week to determine a cause of death.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has also been notified.