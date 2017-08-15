Shania Twain to make acting debut in John Travolta racing film ‘Trading Paint’

Hot off the heels of releasing her first studio album in nearly 15 years, Shania Twain is trading the concert stage for the silver screen.

As Variety reports, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer has joined the cast of Trading Paint, in which John Travolta stars as “a down-and-out dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the winner’s circle after his son, an aspiring driver, joins a competitor’s racing team, and incites an intense and dangerous competition between father and son.”

In addition to Travolta and Twain, the cast also includes Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), Toby Sebastian (Game of Thrones) and Kevin Dunn (Veep), with principal photography beginning this week in Alabama.

“It’s well know that dirt track racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world, and it’s also one of the most dangerous,” producer Andrea Iervolino told Variety. “Our story is rooted in that high-speed danger, but also very much character driven, and this is where having someone of John’s calibre and gravitas pays great dividends.”

According to IMDB, Twain will play a character named “Becca” in the upcoming film, which is set for a June 2018 release. The role will mark her acting debut — if you don’t count her small appearance in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, in which she played herself.

Of course, Twain’s acting ambitions should be no news to viewers of ET Canada; back in June, she spoke with Roz Weston about being ready to delve into some acting roles.

“Like, I wanna act now. I never did want to act,” she told Weston. “I’m saying it now for the very first time. I’m not putting it out there to advertise myself, I’m just telling you my dreams.”

Looks like those dreams are about to come true. Watch: