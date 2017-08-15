The Morning Show – Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what happened on the show today:

How and where you can watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21

Paul Delany, Senior Lecturer, University Professor with York University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, joined The Morning Show to chat about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Minimum wage will cost Ontario 185,000 jobs

Karl Baldauf, Vice President of Policy and Government Relations with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and David Macdonald, Senior Economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, joined The Morning Show to discuss how a minimum wage increase will affect Ontario workers.

Canada’s NAFTA demands: Good luck with that, say skeptical U.S. trade veterans

Jerry Dias, Uniform National President, joined The Morning Show to talk about Canada’s NAFTA demands.

Toronto trying to open interim injection sites by end of week: councillor

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Preview of girl hearing for cops who called girl ‘artistic’

Julian Fantino, AM640’s Law Enforcement Analyst, joined The Morning Show to chat about the hearing.

