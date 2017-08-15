1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack
A A
One person was killed and at least one person was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Monday.
Just before 5 p.m. emergency crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1, just east of the Vedder Road overpass.
The highway was closed westbound for several hours but has since re-opened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.