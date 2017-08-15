Chilliwack Highway 1 crash
August 15, 2017 8:34 am

1 person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

By Online News Producer  Global News

Highway 1 crashed killed 1 person in Chilliwack on Monday afternoon.

One person was killed and at least one person was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m. emergency crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1, just east of the Vedder Road overpass.

The highway was closed westbound for several hours but has since re-opened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

